These Quebec resorts are ranked two of the best in Canada

It’s no secret that Quebec is one of the most unique places to visit in Canada, but some of our resorts are officially the best in the country now.

Each year, the popular wanderlust-worthy publication Travel + Leisure asks its readers to rank the best places in the world.

For 2021, there were two Quebec hotels that made the list. One was even crowned the top spot in the whole country.

For this ranking, hotels were classified as either city or resort hotels based on what amenities they had and where they were located, so no Montreal hotels were eligible for this list.

Still, for la belle province to snag a few of the top spots is a great feat! Here are the top places in the province that are loved by T + L readers:

As the world’s largest log château, this Montebello hotel and popular wedding location provide guests with a wonderfully rustic and elegant balance. the over 40 on-site resort experiences include golf courses, spas, and plenty of fine dining options.

According to Travel + Leisure, this resort scored a solid 90.77.

With an average score of 98.48, Tavel+Leisure’s top spot went to none other than the Manoir Hatley. The rustic lakeside estate is a short drive away from the U.S. border and once housed Bill and Hilary Clinton.

The hotel fully immerses you in Canadian coziness, with its fireplaces, libraries, and balconies with scenic mountain views.

Two factors that impressed critics the most were the 37-room hotel’s privacy and in-house gourmet restaurant, Le Hatley.

