20 groovy things to do in Montreal while you're high

Aug 17 2021, 1:17 pm
It’s no secret that a lot of people smoke weed in Montreal. So naturally, there’s a bunch of stuff to do in the city while you’re high.

From endless art to the wax museum, comedy, VR, and everything in between, here are a bunch of things that probably look a lot cooler after you’re a bit zonked.

And you know, there’s also a bevy of great food to eat after taking a few puffs.

Always ensure you’re taking public transit, walking, or getting a ride with someone who’s sober and don’t use these activities as an excuse to bike or drive while stoned.

Fire up that blunt, and don’t forget your shades. Here are some interesting things to check out while you’re high around Montreal.

Explore the art scene

The art scene in Montreal is second to none. From gigantic murals to sculptures and statues, get a little blazed and get lost in some local art.

Let your feet do the work, and check out the city’s collection of art for free.

Biosphère

A giant sphere in the middle of Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Saint Helen’s Island? What more could you want after a few puffs?

The interior is a museum dedicated to the environment, but the exterior is enough to marvel at while you’re stone.

Address: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Hours: 9 am – 5 pm

Jardin botanique de Montréal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara pas de h (@_sarapasdeh)

The Jardin botanique de Montréal is an urban oasis. There are more than 22,00 species of plants, ten exhibition greenhouses, and endless photo ops and things to marvel at.

Plants while on the plant.

Address: 4101 Sherbrooke St Est
Hours: 9 am – 6 pm

Barbie Expo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie Expo (@barbieexpo)

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Get baked and stare at 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers. Plus, it’s free.

Address: 1455 Rue Peel
Hours: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Musée Grévin

How about getting zippered and staring at Michael Jackson or Angelina Jolie right in the eyes?

Albeit in wax form.

Musée Grévin is Montreal’s very own version of Madame Tussaud’s in London. With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.

Address: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine
Hours Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

DodgeBow Archery

If you’ve ever been stoned and thought about flinging a bow and arrow, you’re in luck.

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow.

Address: 4767 Dagenais Street
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Biodôme Montreal

When was the last time you got stoned and got to see tropical birds, a beaver lodge, and penguins?

This could be it.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

Address: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Hours: 9 am – 6 pm

The Comedy Nest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paul Ash (@paulashcomedy)

Maybe big crowds aren’t ideal if you’re high, but at least the lights are real low at The Comedy Nest.

Have a few puffs, sit back, and let comedians make you laugh your way onto the floor.

Address: The Comedy Nest — 2313 Saint-Catherine Street 3rd Floor
Hours: 8 pm and 9:30 pm (Wednesday – Saturday)

Scotiabank Cheapie Tuesday Movie Night

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hips (@hipslo)

There’s arguably nothing better than watching a movie at the theatre while high. Scotiabank offers $7 general admission tickers every Tuesday at their downtown location.

They also have deals on snack combos. Can you honestly say no to that popcorn smell after some weed?

Address: 977 Rue Saint-Catherine Ouest
Time: Varies

Oasis Surf

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by O A S I S S U R F (@oasissurf)

If you’re a stoner who really likes to get active after smoking, Oasis Surf is an indoor surfing pool.

Just because Montreal isn’t located on the coast doesn’t mean you can’t tackle some killer tides.

Channel your inner-Cali and smoke and tackle some waves. Radical.

Address: Suite 01 — 9520 Boulevard Leduc
Hours: 10 am to 2 am

Rage: Axe Throwing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rage: Axe Throwing (@rageaxethrowing)

If you feel the need to get some adrenaline pumping after smoking, head inside to Rage Axe Throwing and toss some axes.

The competition is based on accuracy points, but throwing hatches, axes, and Tomahawks are fun enough without tallying the scores.

Address: 1436 rue Amherst
Time: Monday to Thursday, 2 pm to 1o pm; Friday and Sunday, 12 pm to 10 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 11:30 pm

Zero Latency VR Games

Put on a VR headset, strap into a backpack, pick up a controller and dive into the VR world.

Once inside, guests can move around just like you do in the real world without any wires or walls to get in the way of your virtual-reality adventures.

From preventing a zombie outbreak to saving humanity from a deadly disease and getting launched into space, each game takes 45 minutes and features one to eight players.

Granted, 45 minutes in the VR world when you’re stoned might feel like an eternity…

Address: 910 Jean-Talon Street East
Hours: 5 – 9 pm

Le Ceramic Cafe Studio

Maybe you’d rather test out your creativity while stoned instead of shooting zombies?

Le Ceramic Cafe Studio allows Montrealers to sip on a latte or eat a sandwich while creating some pretty magnificent ceramic art. Simply choose an object (like a mug or bowl), pick your colours, and get painting.

Address:4338 Saint-Denis
Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 11 pm; Thursday, 10 am to 12 am; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 12:30 am; Sunday,10 am to 10 pm

Atrium Le 1000

If you’re down to hit the ice after hitting a joint, Atrium Le 1000 is an indoor ice rink located inside Montreal’s tallest building.

The Atrium has a glass ceiling, perfect to be part of the weather without actually being part of it.

Plus, the skating rink plays music, so you can glide to some tunes.

You can bring your own skates or rent equipment on site.

Address: 1000 rue de la Gauchetière Ouest
Hours: 11:30 am to 9 pm

The Emile Berliner Museum of Sound

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Travis Wall (@traviston)

Sounds is already a great sense to pair with weed.

Set in the old factory that used to produce them, the Emile Berliner Museum of Sound is a collection of old televisions, phonographs, and other sound-related machines that honour sound history in media.

Groovy.

Where: 1001 rue Lenoir
Time: 2 to 5 pm

Putting Edge Mini-Putt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabelle Côté (@isaside)

Putting Edge is an indoor mini-putt course that (besides having a great name) glows in the dark. Get zapped and see how many holes in one you can putt.

Where: 1259 rue Guy
Time: 10 am to 1 am

Amaze Escape Room

Try your luck at being stoned and escaping a prison, military facility, lost temple, or laboratory.

Each mission is reserved solely for your group, and you’re given a walkie-talkie in case you need hints/get scared.

Where: 3550 Rue St. Jacques
Time: 2 to 10:30 pm

