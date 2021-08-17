20 groovy things to do in Montreal while you're high

It’s no secret that a lot of people smoke weed in Montreal. So naturally, there’s a bunch of stuff to do in the city while you’re high.

From endless art to the wax museum, comedy, VR, and everything in between, here are a bunch of things that probably look a lot cooler after you’re a bit zonked.

And you know, there’s also a bevy of great food to eat after taking a few puffs.

Always ensure you’re taking public transit, walking, or getting a ride with someone who’s sober and don’t use these activities as an excuse to bike or drive while stoned.

Fire up that blunt, and don’t forget your shades. Here are some interesting things to check out while you’re high around Montreal.

Explore the art scene

The art scene in Montreal is second to none. From gigantic murals to sculptures and statues, get a little blazed and get lost in some local art.

Let your feet do the work, and check out the city’s collection of art for free.

A giant sphere in the middle of Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Saint Helen’s Island? What more could you want after a few puffs?

The interior is a museum dedicated to the environment, but the exterior is enough to marvel at while you’re stone.

Address: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Hours: 9 am – 5 pm

The Jardin botanique de Montréal is an urban oasis. There are more than 22,00 species of plants, ten exhibition greenhouses, and endless photo ops and things to marvel at.

Plants while on the plant.

Address: 4101 Sherbrooke St Est

Hours: 9 am – 6 pm

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Get baked and stare at 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers. Plus, it’s free.

Address: 1455 Rue Peel

Hours: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

How about getting zippered and staring at Michael Jackson or Angelina Jolie right in the eyes?

Albeit in wax form.

Musée Grévin is Montreal’s very own version of Madame Tussaud’s in London. With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.

Address: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine

Hours Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

If you’ve ever been stoned and thought about flinging a bow and arrow, you’re in luck.

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow.

Address: 4767 Dagenais Street

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

When was the last time you got stoned and got to see tropical birds, a beaver lodge, and penguins?

This could be it.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

Address: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Hours: 9 am – 6 pm

Maybe big crowds aren’t ideal if you’re high, but at least the lights are real low at The Comedy Nest.

Have a few puffs, sit back, and let comedians make you laugh your way onto the floor.

Address: The Comedy Nest — 2313 Saint-Catherine Street 3rd Floor

Hours: 8 pm and 9:30 pm (Wednesday – Saturday)