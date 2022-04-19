Best places to find munchies when you're high in Montreal

Alright, so you’re stoned, and you have the munchies. We’ve all been there.

Your pantry is empty, there’s nothing in the fridge, and you devoured those Cheetos last time you were stoned.

Luckily, Montreal has got you covered.

Toss on a pair of shades, spark another one and check out any of these munchie-approved restos that will totally hit the spot. We promise.

Whether you’re craving food, snacks, ice cream, or a little bit of everything (no judgement), here are the best spots around Montreal to munch on when you’re zappered.

Chicken sandwich from Joes Panini

Joes Panini is open 24/7, ideal for the late-night snacker, but they make a phenomenal chicken panini. Plus, they have a big-screen TV, often playing music videos and funky neon lights to help keep your high going.

Big-time poutine from La Banquise

Montreal stoners know all too well that poutines really hit the spot when you’ve got the munchies.

If you’re on the hunt for a delicious, giant, late-night (or early-morning) poutine, there really isn’t a better specialty option than La Banquise, which is open 24/7.

They specialize in an incredible amount of poutine varieties, including classic, Italian, meat-lover, vegan, Michigan, sausage, and the list goes on.

Go crazy at La Diperie

La Diperie is like the field of dreams of ice cream.

From hard ice cream to soft, La Diperie offers a literal double-dose of the tasty treat. Choose your flavour of ice cream, and then choose from a hefty selection of toppings to dip your ice cream in. What you’re left with is a hardened shell coating with ice cream in the middle.

Come on, stoners. It’s almost not fair. Cinnamon Toast Crunch on vanilla ice cream dipped in chocolate?

Brruuuh.