Best places to find munchies when you're high in Montreal

Alright, so you’re stoned, and you have the munchies. We’ve all been there.
Your pantry is empty, there’s nothing in the fridge, and you devoured those Cheetos last time you were stoned.
Luckily, Montreal has got you covered.
- You might also like:
- Here are 15 of the best burgers you can find in Montreal
- An ode to the very best poutine in all of Montreal
- Ranking the 10 best American fast-food chains we wish were in Montreal
Toss on a pair of shades, spark another one and check out any of these munchie-approved restos that will totally hit the spot. We promise.
Whether you’re craving food, snacks, ice cream, or a little bit of everything (no judgement), here are the best spots around Montreal to munch on when you’re zappered.
Chicken sandwich from Joes Panini
View this post on Instagram
Joes Panini is open 24/7, ideal for the late-night snacker, but they make a phenomenal chicken panini. Plus, they have a big-screen TV, often playing music videos and funky neon lights to help keep your high going.
Big-time poutine from La Banquise
View this post on Instagram
Montreal stoners know all too well that poutines really hit the spot when you’ve got the munchies.
If you’re on the hunt for a delicious, giant, late-night (or early-morning) poutine, there really isn’t a better specialty option than La Banquise, which is open 24/7.
They specialize in an incredible amount of poutine varieties, including classic, Italian, meat-lover, vegan, Michigan, sausage, and the list goes on.
Go crazy at La Diperie
View this post on Instagram
La Diperie is like the field of dreams of ice cream.
From hard ice cream to soft, La Diperie offers a literal double-dose of the tasty treat. Choose your flavour of ice cream, and then choose from a hefty selection of toppings to dip your ice cream in. What you’re left with is a hardened shell coating with ice cream in the middle.
Come on, stoners. It’s almost not fair. Cinnamon Toast Crunch on vanilla ice cream dipped in chocolate?
Brruuuh.
Hot dog at Rose Bowl
View this post on Instagram
Maybe you want to add an activity to your munchie run? But an activity that’s easy because you know, you’re stoned. The Rose Bowl in NDG has an on-site canteen, and they dish out some pretty tasty casse-croute grub.
Dumplings from The Dumpling Hut
View this post on Instagram
Hidden on a corner right off Saint-Laurent Boulevard, this cozy spot offers various carefully handmade dumplings. You get sixteen dumplings in each dish, which is more than enough to satisfy your cravings, even if you’re stoned.
Croquettes from La Croqueteria
View this post on Instagram
The tireless chef Tigretón of this mono-product restaurant between the Plateau and the Mile End does one thing and one thing well: Spanish croquettes. These bechamel sauce fritters come in a huge array of flavours with a few dessert options thrown in, and there’s enough to choose from that return trips are easily merited. Enjoy.
They’re like donuts but chicken.
Greek-styled donut holes at Mr. Puffs
View this post on Instagram
Mr. Puffs is a Laval-based chain that specializes in Greek-style donut hole treats called loukoumades. They’re tiny little treats, but they are unbelievably addictive.
You’re already puffing, might as well do so at Mr. Puffs.
Tacos from El Rey Del Taco
View this post on Instagram
Giant taco combos are the go-to for any munchie Montrealer.
El Rey del Taco does not disappoint — they offer giant tasty servings for real cheap.
Garlic potatoes from Boustan
View this post on Instagram
Boustan’s garlic potatoes hit the spot every time, especially after a few tokes. If you really want to perfect the duo, grab a “creation shawarma.” As tasty as the shawarmas are, the garlic potatoes are the real winners here — every single time.
Smoked meat sandwich from Schwartz’s
View this post on Instagram
Come on. Schwartz’s smoked meat might be the best thing in the city to have while stoned.
Heck, cut out the bread and just grab a pound of smoked meat, and you’ll be happy.
The Special from Wilensky’s
View this post on Instagram
Wilensky’s is a family-run lunch counter that’s been open since 1932. The Special is their go-to: salami, bologna, cheese, and mustard on a kaiser roll. It’s simple, delicious, and won’t disappoint the stoned crowd.
Dalla Rose
View this post on Instagram
Dalla Rose makes locally sourced organic dairy products. Their ice cream is good but if you’ve had a few puffs, look no further than their ice cream sandwich.
It’s everything a stoner could want: ice cream and a sandwich mixed together.