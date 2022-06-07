Your guide to the perfect girls' getaway in Montreal

Montreal has always been one of the cities that visitors flock to for a fun weekend away. There are many ways to celebrate in Montreal—from Osheaga to Just For Laughs, MURAL Fest, F1, and the many other festivals in the summer and the nightlife that is still bumping even on the coldest winter day.

Whether you are planning a fun girls’ weekend away or a bachelorette that the bride will never forget, here are our favourite things to do in Montreal with your friends.



Where to stay in Montreal for a bachelorette

Let Hotel William Gray be your home base for a girl’s getaway in Montreal. Conveniently located in Old Montreal, this contemporary hotel is nestled between the historic buildings and cobblestones streets, giving this area of the city a European flair.

After checking in, start your girl’s weekend with drinks at the rooftop bar, Terrasse William Gray, overlooking the Old Port. Try the delicious cocktails, local beer, and scrumptious bites with one of the best views in the city.

During your stay, book a rejuvenating treatment at their luxury spa and reserve a private experience at the seasonal outdoor pool for your group set in a secluded courtyard.

Where to drink and dine in Montreal during a bachelorette

No matter how many times you’ve visited Montreal, there are no shortages of chic restaurants, lively wine bars, and laid-back lounges to enjoy.

Check out Buvette Pastek, Restaurant Mélisse, or La Buvette chez Simone for a glass of wine and a bite to eat, or spend your evening on the patio at Taverne Atlantic or Bar Cicchetti.

Where to recharge after partying in Montreal

When the weather is nice, there is no better place to spend the day than at Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau. Set on the St. Lawrence River in the Old Port, this spa has a range of indoor and outdoor thermal water experiences to help you sweat out the toxins from the night before. Reminisce with your friends in the outdoor pool where talking is allowed or head onto the moored boat for some quiet time in the saunas or a nap on the deck.

