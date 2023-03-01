Those first few days of winter in Montreal, where the snow is lightly blanketing the city, can often be a picturesque time. But, once that chill sets in, it can feel tempting to shut yourself in a heated room with hot cocoa.

While staying inside might feel good in the short term, those winter blues can creep in on us if we’re staying cramped up inside until that snow melts away. In fact, 95% of respondents in a Léger study improved their mental health and got exercise through the low-cost, easily accessible Trans Canada Trail. As Canada’s national trail, the Trans Canada Trail is the longest network of multi-use recreational trails, in the world!

Montrealers are lucky to have easy access to the Ville de Montréal Trail, which includes Parc Lafontaine’s skating rink. But there are over 2,000 kilometres of the Trans Canada Trail to explore in Quebec — each section offering several fun activities for the whole family.

Whether you want to hit a sledding hill close to home, or cross-country ski up to Mont Tremblant, here are five sections of the Trans Canada Trail that would be perfect for a winter day trip near Montreal.

A 234-kilometre-long trail in the Laurentian region of Quebec, Parc Linéaire le P’tit Train du Nord is a multi-use pathway where you can bike during the summer and cross-country ski during the winter.

The trail stretches through Saint Jérôme to Labelle and passes through several charming villages. Since the trail takes you through Mont-Tremblant, it makes it the perfect time to plan a ski and après-ski day.

La Montagnarde stretches through Parc national du Mont-Orford and takes you through the Eastern Townships via Omerville, Rock Forest, and Magog. The 50 km of trails around Parc National du Mont-Orford make for another great cross-country skiing spot with marked, traced, and groomed trails for beginners to easily get around.

The stretch of La Montagnarde in Magog also has le Sentier glacé, which lets you explore four different loops through 2.8 km of scenic skating around Lake Memphremagog.

Located just off the island with a short bus trip, Parc Michel-Chartrand along le Ville de Longueuil Trail is an easily accessible spot for Montrealers to go sledding during the winter months.

The hill features a motorized lift and safety monitors on-site, so you can experience the thrills of going down the hill without having to worry about lugging your sleds back up.

Nicknamed the green lung of the Outaouais, Parc de la Gatineau is the second most visited park in Canada — and with good reason.

Covering more than 361 square kilometres, the park has several entry points, including one through Ottawa-Gatineau’s downtown core. With plenty of opportunities for skating, skiing, snowshoeing, and many more winter activities to explore, Parc de la Gatineau is unlike any other national park you’ll experience.

If you want to get one of the best views of Quebec City, Parcours des Anses is the trail for you. A 15-kilometre trail along the waterfront sections in Lévis, it’s one of the most scenic walks you can take in Quebec, regardless of the season.

It’s also the perfect place to try out snowshoeing — as it’s one of the municipalities you can borrow snowshoes free of charge. And don’t forget your sled, because there are plenty of hills you’ll want to dive down.

The Trans Canada Trail is packed with activities to get you outside and embrace nature this winter. To explore your options, visit Blahs to Ahhs and Trans Canada Trail’s interactive map.