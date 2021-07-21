You can fly from Montreal to Calgary for under $300 roundtrip this fall

Take a vacation on the cheap this fall, with roundtrip flights from Montreal to Calgary available for less than $300.

As travel begins to open up across Canada, competition between three of the country’s airlines has led to some incredible deals on flights.

According to YYC Deals, typically, flights from Montreal to western Canada run from $400 to $600, so if you’ve been waiting to visit a new place in our country, now’s your chance.

Cheap roundtrip flights can be found on WestJet, Air Canada, and Air Transat right now, and you can also get one-way routes for about 50% of the roundtrip price.

While many of the deals for trips this summer are already gone, you can still find low prices for flights starting in September, and as far away as March 2022.

Roundtrip flights from Montreal to Calgary are available from $279 after taxes on Air Canada and from $321 via Air Transat or WestJet — all of which are nonstop.

It’s important to note that Flair’s base prices only buy you a seat on the plane, with on

How to find and book these deals

1. Visit the Air Canada, WestJet, or Flair Airlines websites.

2. Enter Montreal (YUL) and Calgary (YYC) as your departure and return destinations, respectively.

3. Select your departure and return dates (flights available between September 2021 and March 2022).

4. Lock in your dates and select your flight options, such as seat selection, checked baggage, or flexible change policies, which may add additional fees to your trip.

And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of Quebec, to review any provincial and territorial COVID-19 restrictions before you leave.