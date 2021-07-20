QC bucket list: 8 hotels in Quebec you have to visit once in your life

If you’re on the hunt for some outstanding hotels in Quebec, there are a few that are must-tries.

Whether you’re coming to Quebec as a tourist or are a local looking to expand your knowledge of the gorgeous province, these are some hotels that you have to visit at least once in your life.

We’ll see you in the spa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (@fairmontfrontenac)

The Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City is said to be the most photographed hotel in the world.

With that said, it’s certainly beautiful. The Château, located in Old Quebec’s Upper Town, sits atop a hill of land and overlooks the Saint Lawrence River.

It’s the most iconic feature of Quebec City and is 128 years old.

The Château Frontenac has 611 guest rooms, eight of which have been renovated into themed executive suites. Notable guests over the years include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his father and former PM Pierre Elliot Trudeau, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, former French President Charles de Gaulle, Queen Elizabeth II, Céline Dion, and Alfred Hitchcock.

The hotel has a sustainable bee program on its rooftop garden and the harvested honey is served to guests at its restaurants.

Prices range per room (starting at $360 per night) but it’s a crown jewel of Quebec — an absolute must-visit during any (and every) season.

Sofitel Montreal – Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofitel Montréal (@sofitelmontreal)

Sofitel Montreal is right in the middle of the city’s Golden Mile, an area with great shopping, cafe, and restaurants, minutes away from the Old Port and an easy walk to Ste. Catherine and all of Montreal’s constant foot traffic.

The upscale hotel offers floor-to-ceiling windows, suite lounges, 24/7 room service, a renowned French restaurant with a terrace, a gym, sauna, and business centre.

If you want to enjoy a sophisticated stay in Montreal, it’s tough to top the Sofitel.

Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu – La Malbaie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu (@fairmontmanoir)

Overlooking the Saint Lawrence River, the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu is perched atop a hill in La Malbaie (about 144 km from Quebec City) and offers picturesque views of the gorgeous old Quebec town.

At $269 (and up) per night, the hotel has on-site activities for all seasons including golf, tennis, ice skating, and snowshoeing, has a spa, sauna, pool, gym, and three dining options. If you want something that isn’t in Montreal or Quebec City, keep Le Manoir on your hotel radar.

Le Westin Resort & Spa Tremblant – Mont Tremblant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotelgraphy (@hotelgraphy)

You don’t have to be a big time skier to want to stay here (but it’s rad if you are.)

Centred in the heart of the respected ski and snowboard town, Le Westin Resort & Spa puts tourists within reach of any of Tremblant’s snowy peaks.

Summer tourists can take advantage of nearby hikes, bike trails, beaches, and lakes.

Regardless of the season, enjoy the Pedestrian Village which is full of bars, clubs, restaurants, and cafes.

Starting at $269 a night, rooms have giant beds and windows overlooking the mountains. Rooms vary in size and style, some of which have fireplaces, wood furniture, and hot tubs.

You can’t go wrong.

Fairmont Le Château Montebello – Montebello

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Le Château Montebello (@fairmontmontebello)

The Fairmont Le Château Montebello might be the perfect halfway point if you’re on the fence between being in Quebec or Ontario.

Situated along the Ottawa River, the luxury hotel is about 120 km from the Ottawa Airport.

The hotel functions as an upscale wood cabin. Complete with wooden furniture, TVs, and large windows to soak up the great outdoors, pamper yourself with a spa treatment or have dinner in front of the massive fireplace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noovo Moi (@noovomoi)

Le Baluchon is an eco-resort in St-Paulin. If you’re not in the mood for a high-end luxury hotel, this 89-room lodge might be up your alley.

Le Baluchon is on 1,000 acres of trails, forest, and land and offers a variety of rooms for everyone: 10 classic rooms, 30 luxurious rooms surrounded by greenery, or 25 rooms along the river.

The hotel offers a wide range of sleeping arrangements, has great restaurants, an on-site bar, and activities ranging from canoeing and horseback riding in the summer to snowmobiling in the winter.

Take advantage of Quebec’s beautiful scenery and take a trip to St-Paulin’s Le Baluchon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Ritz-Carlton Montréal (@ritzcarltonmontreal)

Opened in 1912, Le Ritz-Carlton Montreal was the first hotel in North America to hold the Ritz-Carlton name.

A slew of leading figures of the 20th century have stayed there over the years including Queen Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, Richard Nixon, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Brian Mulroney, George H. W. Bush, The Rolling Stones and Céline Dion.

It underwent a massive $200 million restoration in 2008 and is arguably the best place to stay in Montreal.

Le Ritz offers 129 rooms, a spa, three gorgeous outdoor terraces, a bar, restaurant, and is walkable to all of downtown Montreal’s amenities.

Rooms start at upwards of $600 a night and you know what? It’s worth it.

Auberge Saint-Antoine – Old Quebec

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auberge Saint-Antoine (@aubergesaintantoine)

Nested in the Old Port of Quebec City, the Auberge Saint-Antoine features decor that is over one hundred years old. Coupled with its cobblestone streets, you’ll feel like you’re in early 1900s Europe.

Refreshed with a modern take, the hotel has minibars, coffee machines, and bathrooms equipped with heated floors and no-fog mirrors that might not make you feel like you’re in the 1900s.

So it’s a nice balance. A real nice balance.

The hotel has a chic dining room and bar with stunning views of the Saint Lawrence River and decadent French-Canadian meals.

Starting at $390 per night, the hotel has a gym, spa, bars, and of course, poutines.