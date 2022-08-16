From coast to coast, Quebec is one of the most beautiful provinces in Canada.

And whether they’re in the middle of our big cities or situated in serene nature, La Belle Province also has incredible hotels and resorts. We’ve rounded up the best of the best right here.

Set on Lake Massawippi, this 19th century North Hatley estate is arguably Canada’s most romantic getaway.

The five-star Relais & Châteaux estate draws from southern inspiration for its 36 spacious rooms, which are in both the main manor and in exterior cottages (including a secluded three-bedroom chalet).

Manoir Hovey is also home to the award-winning Le Hatley Restaurant which is an artful showcase of Quebec’s local cuisine, with many ingredients from the chef’s edible garden.

A three-floor spa is also set to open this winter complete with an infinity pool.

New and old come together at this museum-inspired hotel in the heart of Québec City’s Old Port that has hundreds of artefacts on display from French and British colonial regimes.

Although a contemporary Relais & Châteaux property, the Auberge Saint-Antoine is actually housed in an original building that dates back to 1687.

The four-star restaurant, Chez Muffy, is a culinary exploration of French-Canadian cuisine. The hotel’s Artefact Bar serves sharable snacks and creative cocktails in a chic and trendy atmosphere surrounded by artefacts preserved in time.

The Fairmont Queen Elizabeth has been a Montreal staple since 1958, but you’d never know it with its contemporary refresh.

A luxe and spacious lobby hosts the trendy and bustling coffee shop Krema, which is among the best lattes in town.

Rooms and suites are generous at this luxe city property, which also houses the relaxing Moment Spa. Located just steps from Rue St. Catherine, this Fairmont is also in a prime location for all of your shopping desires.

Get lost in the fantasy of this gorgeous castle situated on the St. Lawrence River, overlooking Quebec City.

The heritage Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac is known to be one of the most photographed hotels on the globe — and for good reason.

Spacious rooms are appointed with traditional and contemporary decor for a relaxing stay.