Aritzia hiring 600+ people for massive distribution hub in Eastern Canada

If you’re looking for a summer job, Aritzia has hundreds of positions that could be the perfect fit for you.

The Vancouver-based fashion retailer is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution centre in Eastern Canada.

Ahead of its opening in Vaughan, Ontario, this summer, the company is looking to hire people to fill more than 600 positions at the 562,000-square-foot facility.

Aritzia says it’s the most expansive distribution centre to date.

“Our new Distribution Centre is the largest capital investment in Aritzia’s history, and it brings a diverse range of rewarding roles to Vaughan,” said Rob Haynes, senior vice president of supply chain, in a statement.

“The new facility supports our growth strategy by enhancing our service to the Eastern half of Canada, and to help us achieve our goals, we need the best talent to join our world–class team.”

What positions are available at the new Aritzia hub?

The openings are for roles in the distribution centre, concierge, and the A-OK Commissary and Cafe.

Jobs in the distribution hub span from leadership to associate positions and involve receiving, picking, packing and shipping.

If you land a spot on the concierge team, you’ll be handling client services over the phone, email and live chat.

The A-OK Commissary and Cafe is the retailer’s exclusive in-house food hall. It will be hiring for positions ranging from barista to sous chef.

Aritzia says it offers industry-leading wages, comprehensive benefits and ongoing career development, along with its famous product discount.

“Our People are at the heart of our organization, so it’s important to us that we provide an aspirational workplace that inspires and propels their careers,” says Karen Kwan, chief people and culture officer, in a statement.

“With world-class infrastructure, unlimited growth potential and on-site amenities that offer the Everyday Luxury experience, our new Distribution Centre achieves exactly that.”

If you’re interested, you can view all the job openings and apply here.