It was recently voted the best city in Canada, and it’s no surprise. From its cobblestone streets to its historic architecture, Quebec City truly is one of the best places to travel to that transports you to a different world.

Many may not know this but Old Quebec is a UNESCO World Heritage treasure. The walkable area is filled with shops, pubs, coffee shops, and authentic restaurants, you’ll want to spend a full day in the region.

And lucky for us Quebec City is close enough for a weekend trip, especially for those looking to hit the highways for a little road trip.

Whether you’re there for a day, or several, here are some must-do and must-try spots in Quebec City for an unforgettable experience.

Just steps away from the heart of rue Saint-Jean and within Quebec City’s fortified walls is the gorgeous Le Capitole Hôtel. If the abundance of red flowers on the exterior doesn’t take your breath away, the circular architectural design probably will. That and its rooftop pool, which is indoor for the colder months. Brunch is part of your stay here.

Address: 972 Rue Saint-Jean

Stroll: rue Saint-Jean

Escape your everyday on this street that combines culture, history, and the finest food. Starting from centrally located Place D’Youville, this pedestrian friendly area is filled with boutiques, restaurants, churches, and historic buildings.

While on your stroll, be sure to make a brunch reservation at Entrecôte Saint-Jean. This Parisian-style bistro has been on the strip since 1983 and is known for its fixed-price meals of steak frites with a secret sauce, which is a must-try if you’re a steak fan. The restaurant’s stone walls and outdoor terrasse are both highly Instagramable.

Address: 1080 Rue Saint-Jean

The Funiculaire du Vieux-Québec has been in operation since 1879. It directly links Dufferin Terrace and Quartier Petit-Champlain, Place-Royale and the Old Port. As you go up, or down, you can have a spectacular view of the St. Lawrence River and Lower Town. The main entrance of the funicular is in Louis Jolliet House, located at 16 rue Petit-Champlain. The upper level entrance is on Dufferin Terrace near the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac.

And of course, while in the area, walk around the Quartier Petit-Champlain and enjoy a drink at one of the region’s restaurants.

Fans of Anthony Bourdain have probably heard of this tiny gem of a restaurant, which is outside of the Old Quebec touristy area. And by tiny, we mean tiny. The space only allows for two seatings, 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm, and reservations are strongly recommended. L’affaires est Ketchup is a culinary experience, go in and expect to enjoy one of the best meals you’ll have in Canada.

Address: 46 Rue Saint-Joseph Est

Not only does the Hotel du Chateau Frontenac make every photo of anyone visiting Quebec City, it also has breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River and the architecture of the Old fortified City. But after taking pictures around this beautiful hotel during the day, be sure to end your evening at this landmark luxury hotel’s Champlain Restaurant for a little nightcap.

Address: 1 rue des Carrières Québec

