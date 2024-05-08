Customers slam Ticketmaster for crashing during Live Nation $25 concert sale

Concertgoers aren’t happy with how Ticketmaster has handled the Live Nation Concert Week sale.

The entertainment company is celebrating the 10th year of its annual Concert Week, which is when fans in Canada and the US can buy $25 tickets to their fave concert or comedy show.

This year, Canadian music lovers could cop cheap tickets to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long.

Unfortunately, many customers reported Ticketmaster crashing Wednesday morning when the sale began.

According to Downdetector, a tool that monitors online outages, over 700 users reported issues on the site at around 10:15 am ET.

Hours into the first day of Live Nation’s Concert Week (which lasts until May 14), Daily Hive chose a random show eligible for the $25 sale to check if Ticketmaster was still down.

As of around 3 pm EST, the site seems to be up and running again.

But the damage has already been done for a lot of concert hopefuls.

Many took to X to share their anger and frustration towards Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

“Thank you Ticketmaster for proving yourself to be useless as always,” reads one post showing a “page not found” message from the ticket seller.

Thank you Ticketmaster for proving yourself to be useless as always pic.twitter.com/dUhkfhazPn — AV ☽✨ (@unseriously_ang) May 8, 2024

Promising $25 concert tickets and then making none of the ‘buy tickets’ links work is the most Livenation/Ticketmaster shit of all time — Tiki Bar Stan 🍍 (@ThatRumSnob) May 8, 2024

Others assume the bots and resellers have gotten their hands on seats already.

Got through the q to get @Pink tickets and there weren’t any $25 tickets. I was in right away before @ticketmaster shit the bed. Fuck @ticketmaster. Fuck ticket scalping bots from @stubhub, and others like it, fuck jacked up prices on the secondary market. Fuck all of this. — bЯ (@MonkeyChronicle) May 8, 2024

Shoutout @LiveNation for doing $25 concert ticket week and their site and Ticketmaster app just being absolutely fucked 👍 To the bots they go — Charlie Charles Char (@Chillinoize) May 8, 2024

One person questioned whether the service fees that are tacked on to concert tickets are being put to good use.

You know @Ticketmaster @LiveNation really put those service fees to good use with these flawlessly running servers they have for their biggest sale of the year.

My children could code a more functional storefront as a hobby. What a fucking joke. — Attack of the Bobby (@PeerOutBRK) May 8, 2024

And many are frustrated with the company for having a “monopoly over the entire concert industry and still not [using] servers that work.”

I’ve been on Ticketmaster since 10am for the $25 Live Nation sale – the website crashed for 30 minutes straight, then put me in the slowest queue of all time. You’re seriously telling me they can have a monopoly over the entire concert industry and still not use servers that work — Allie Kay (@AllieKay_5) May 8, 2024

A typical @LiveNation @Ticketmaster buying experience despite being in the queue 20 mins early. They need to shutdown this monopoly pic.twitter.com/1RsOQC55Zf — Rob Toole (@robtoole) May 8, 2024

Live Nation and Ticketmaster have yet to reply to Daily Hive’s request for comment.

What do you think of the monopoly Ticketmaster has on the entertainment industry? Let us know in the comments.