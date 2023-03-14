Zellers is opening its first 12 Canadian locations this month

Zellers is making a big return to Canada, and you can join in on the fun starting this month.
The retail chain has announced that 12 of its Ontario and Alberta locations are opening on March 23, along with its e-commerce platform Zellers.ca.
You’ll be able to pick up economically priced but good quality things at the stores such as kitchen items, bath stuff, accent furniture and home decor, organization and storage options, baby and kids toys and apparel, pets, and apparel basics for men and women.
“We know Canadian shoppers are smart and savvy, and will be looking for both value and an elevated aesthetic in the products they shop us for,” Zellers said in a press release on Tuesday.
“Instead of limited time sales or discounts, Zellers shoppers will know they are getting the best price, every day, no matter when they shop.”
If you’re wondering whether you can try out nostalgic Zellers’ food items, its food truck will stop at different store locations in its first opening days.
Here are all the locations opening in Ontario and Alberta on March 23:
Ontario
- Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
Alberta
- Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
Stay tuned for the Zellers Diner on Wheels schedule to drop, so you can plan your shopping trip when it’s slated to be at a store near you.