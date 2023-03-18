Zellers Diner is coming to two provinces this month

As places like Nordstrom and Bed Bath & Beyond pull out of Canada, Canadians are about to celebrate the return of another chain – Zellers!
Twelve Ontario and Alberta locations will be the first to open on March 23, and now we know that you’ll be able to try nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant as they open.
On the menu: the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers, and Fries with Gravy.
Food trucks dishing out the diner favourites will pop up for one day at different store locations, so check the schedule to see which one is coming closest to you.
So far this spring, the Zellers Diner revival will only be happening in Alberta and Ontario, but with more stores set to open later this year, including ones in BC, there’s hope yet that all Canadians will be able to grab an old-fashioned Zellers meal soon.
Alberta Zellers Diner
Thursday, March 23
- Sunridge Mall
Hudson’s Bay–2525 36 Street NE, Calgary
Zellers is located on L2. Access from the main floor.
- Kingsway Garden Mall
Hudson’s Bay–109 K Street NW, Edmonton
Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via mall entrance.
Saturday, March 25
- Medicine Hat Shopping Mall
Hudson’s Bay–3292 Dunmore Road SE, Medicine Hat
Zellers is located on L1. Access via mall entrance.
Ontario Zellers Diner
Thursday, March 23
- Scarborough Town Centre
Hudson’s Bay–300 Borough Drive, Scarborough
The Zellers experience is on L3 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance.
- Rideau Centre
Hudson’s Bay–73 Rideau Street, Ottawa
Zellers is located on L3 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the mall bridge on the third floor.
Friday, March 24
- St. Laurent Shopping Centre
Hudson’s Bay–1200 St, Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa
The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the upper floor interior mall entrance.
- London White Oaks Mall
Hudson’s Bay–1105 Wellington Road South, London
The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance.
Saturday, March 25
- Cataraqui Town Centre
Hudson’s Bay–945 Gardiners Road, Kingston
Zellers is located in the LL of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the lower mall entrance.
- Cambridge Centre
Hudson’s Bay–355 Hespeler Road, Cambridge
Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay adjacent to the escalator. Access via mall entrance.
- Erin Mills Town Centre
Hudson’s Bay–5100 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga
Zellers is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the upper mall entrance.
Sunday, March 26
- Burlington Mall
Hudson’s Bay–777 Guelph Line, Burlington
Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via entrance #4 inside the mall.
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza
Hudson’s Bay–221 Glendale Avenue, St. Catharines
Zellers is located on L1 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via exterior door #2.
Will you be at the Zellers food truck this March?