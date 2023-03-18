Zellers Diner is coming to two provinces this month

As places like Nordstrom and Bed Bath & Beyond pull out of Canada, Canadians are about to celebrate the return of another chain – Zellers!

Twelve Ontario and Alberta locations will be the first to open on March 23, and now we know that you’ll be able to try nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant as they open.

On the menu: the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers, and Fries with Gravy.

Food trucks dishing out the diner favourites will pop up for one day at different store locations, so check the schedule to see which one is coming closest to you.

So far this spring, the Zellers Diner revival will only be happening in Alberta and Ontario, but with more stores set to open later this year, including ones in BC, there’s hope yet that all Canadians will be able to grab an old-fashioned Zellers meal soon.

Alberta Zellers Diner

Thursday, March 23

Sunridge Mall

Hudson’s Bay–2525 36 Street NE, Calgary

Zellers is located on L2. Access from the main floor.

Hudson’s Bay–2525 36 Street NE, Calgary Zellers is located on L2. Access from the main floor. Kingsway Garden Mall

Hudson’s Bay–109 K Street NW, Edmonton

Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via mall entrance.

Saturday, March 25

Medicine Hat Shopping Mall

Hudson’s Bay–3292 Dunmore Road SE, Medicine Hat

Zellers is located on L1. Access via mall entrance.

Ontario Zellers Diner

Thursday, March 23

Scarborough Town Centre

Hudson’s Bay–300 Borough Drive, Scarborough

The Zellers experience is on L3 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance.

Hudson’s Bay–300 Borough Drive, Scarborough The Zellers experience is on L3 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance. Rideau Centre

Hudson’s Bay–73 Rideau Street, Ottawa

Zellers is located on L3 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the mall bridge on the third floor.

Friday, March 24

St. Laurent Shopping Centre

Hudson’s Bay–1200 St, Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa

The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the upper floor interior mall entrance.

Hudson’s Bay–1200 St, Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the upper floor interior mall entrance. London White Oaks Mall

Hudson’s Bay–1105 Wellington Road South, London

The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance.

Saturday, March 25

Cataraqui Town Centre

Hudson’s Bay–945 Gardiners Road, Kingston

Zellers is located in the LL of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the lower mall entrance.

Hudson’s Bay–945 Gardiners Road, Kingston Zellers is located in the LL of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the lower mall entrance. Cambridge Centre

Hudson’s Bay–355 Hespeler Road, Cambridge

Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay adjacent to the escalator. Access via mall entrance.

Hudson’s Bay–355 Hespeler Road, Cambridge Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay adjacent to the escalator. Access via mall entrance. Erin Mills Town Centre

Hudson’s Bay–5100 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga

Zellers is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the upper mall entrance.

Sunday, March 26

Burlington Mall

Hudson’s Bay–777 Guelph Line, Burlington

Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via entrance #4 inside the mall.

Hudson’s Bay–777 Guelph Line, Burlington Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via entrance #4 inside the mall. Pen Centre Shopping Plaza

Hudson’s Bay–221 Glendale Avenue, St. Catharines

Zellers is located on L1 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via exterior door #2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zellers (@zellersofficial)

Will you be at the Zellers food truck this March?