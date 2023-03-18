FoodNewsShoppingCanadaCanada

Zellers Diner is coming to two provinces this month

National Trending Staff
Mar 18 2023, 5:09 pm
As places like Nordstrom and Bed Bath & Beyond pull out of Canada, Canadians are about to celebrate the return of another chain – Zellers!

Twelve Ontario and Alberta locations will be the first to open on March 23, and now we know that you’ll be able to try nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant as they open.

On the menu: the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers, and Fries with Gravy.

zellers

ZELLERS DINER RETURNS BABY

Food trucks dishing out the diner favourites will pop up for one day at different store locations, so check the schedule to see which one is coming closest to you.

So far this spring, the Zellers Diner revival will only be happening in Alberta and Ontario, but with more stores set to open later this year, including ones in BC, there’s hope yet that all Canadians will be able to grab an old-fashioned Zellers meal soon.

Alberta Zellers Diner

Thursday, March 23

  • Sunridge Mall 
    Hudson’s Bay–2525 36 Street NE, Calgary
    Zellers is located on L2. Access from the main floor.
  • Kingsway Garden Mall
    Hudson’s Bay–109 K Street NW, Edmonton
    Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via mall entrance.

Saturday, March 25

  • Medicine Hat Shopping Mall
    Hudson’s Bay–3292 Dunmore Road SE, Medicine Hat
    Zellers is located on L1. Access via mall entrance.

Ontario Zellers Diner

Thursday, March 23

  • Scarborough Town Centre
    Hudson’s Bay–300 Borough Drive, Scarborough
    The Zellers experience is on L3 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance.
  • Rideau Centre
    Hudson’s Bay–73 Rideau Street, Ottawa
    Zellers is located on L3 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the mall bridge on the third floor.

Friday, March 24

  • St. Laurent Shopping Centre
    Hudson’s Bay–1200 St, Laurent Boulevard, Ottawa
    The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the upper floor interior mall entrance.
  • London White Oaks Mall
    Hudson’s Bay–1105 Wellington Road South, London
    The Zellers experience is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the interior mall entrance.

Saturday, March 25

  • Cataraqui Town Centre
    Hudson’s Bay–945 Gardiners Road, Kingston
    Zellers is located in the LL of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the lower mall entrance.
  • Cambridge Centre
    Hudson’s Bay–355 Hespeler Road, Cambridge
    Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay adjacent to the escalator. Access via mall entrance.
  • Erin Mills Town Centre
    Hudson’s Bay–5100 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga
    Zellers is on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via the upper mall entrance.

Sunday, March 26

  • Burlington Mall
    Hudson’s Bay–777 Guelph Line, Burlington
    Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via entrance #4 inside the mall.
  • Pen Centre Shopping Plaza
    Hudson’s Bay–221 Glendale Avenue, St. Catharines
    Zellers is located on L1 of Hudson’s Bay. Access via exterior door #2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zellers (@zellersofficial)

Will you be at the Zellers food truck this March?

