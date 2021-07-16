Here are five unique hotels for your next trip to Vancouver (PHOTOS)

As the world begins to open up, the idea of exploring new places or reacquainting yourselves with cities you’ve already been to is quickly becoming a reality.

To fuel your wanderlust and help plan your next trip to the beautiful west coast, we tried out five unique Marriott Hotels in some of Vancouver’s most exciting neighbourhoods.

Trust us when we say, if you’re looking to shake up your next vacation, these beautiful locations offer a unique, relaxing experience that we can now say wholeheartedly will not disappoint.

Justin and Mathew @ JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

From the Deluxe Executive Suite to the customer service, this staycation package was an experience we will always remember.

We were greeted the moment we entered the building by staff who went the extra mile to ensure we felt taken care of. The suite, with unparalleled views of False Creek, not only had a private bedroom with a massive king-sized bed and a stunning dining area, but it also had a marble walk-in rainfall shower, not one but two bathrooms, and a soaker tub with floor-to-ceiling windows. Oh, and when the staff found out that we had a sweet tooth, they delivered a greeting platter (we felt like royalty) filled with butterfly chocolates, macarons, cakes, and a coconut, caramel dessert with our faces on it. Given this was the first time we’ve ever eaten anything with our picture printed on it, it made for a magical moment.

Beyond the grand hotel doors (just steps from Yaletown, Gastown, and the seawall), we were treated to two experiences that helped us get even more from our staycation. These excursions are special offers arranged when you book the hotel’s Urban Explorer Staycation package for your stay — you also receive a $50 daily dining credit. We had bike rentals (for a flexible two hours) and got to spend some of our sun-filled stay on the water while kayaking around Granville.

And when we were done — and had worked up quite an appetite in the heat — we were treated to stuffed French toast (you heard that right, and it was even better than it sounds) at Honey Salt Restaurant in the hotel lobby.

Klaryssa and Bijan @ Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown

With a downtown Vancouver location in the heart of Coal Harbour, just a short walk from Stanley Park or the shopping district, what’s not to love?

The real treat with this stay was the moment we walked into the suite that was to be our home for the weekend — it was casually larger than our apartment. The room included a bathroom (for guests, NBD), a dining room, living room, office/study space, and private entrance to the bedroom where the main bathroom was located — quite the boujee set up for the duration of our stay.

To make our time in the suite even more enjoyable, our fur baby, Bean, was also allowed to join — the staff even left out some treats and water to make him feel more at home.

Though we were reluctant to leave our luxurious room, we headed down to the hotel restaurant, Showcase Restaurant and Bar, where we were served the most drool-worthy dinner. To make the experience even more special, the sous chef came out before every course to walk us through the menu and highlight key components of the meal. Safe to say, we will be coming back to this restaurant for sure.

Jessica and Jennifer @ The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver

“I’ve spoken to many people, and this is easily one of the best pools in the city,” said a hotel guest to me as we floated around in the water, with a cold beer in our hand, on that 45 degrees Celsius Monday afternoon.

That friendly guest was definitely not wrong. Of all this hotel had to offer — the breathtaking harbour views, the stunning hotel lobby that made one feel as though they were a celebrity (we can attest to this), the friendly staff always willing to help, the array of wellness programs, etc. — the pool was by far our favourite part. Did we mention there is also a second pool indoors with a hot tub?

Okay okay okay, let’s get to the meat of this stay. Yes, the pool was amazing, but the wellness activities that were included in our itinerary truly rounded out the trip.

Late into our second day, we had the opportunity to take out bikes and ride along the seawall (literally right outside the doors of Bayshore). We pedalled to the beach, cuddled up on the grass, and cheersed to a toasty day well spent.

And on our last day, before packing up to leave our pleasant escape from the everyday, we had the opportunity to test our balance during Liquid Yoga (Jenn was so close to falling in). Rather than the usual quiet yoga experience, our instructor informed us it was okay — and encouraged — to laugh at our imbalance while trying out these challenging new poses.

All and all, it was a stay for the books, made better by our truly powerful AC and the friendly staff talking us through their delicious, creative cocktails late into the evening at the H Tasting Lounge.

Kitty and Klement @ Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites

Since the spacious suites at Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites feature separate bedroom and living areas, we had lots of room for the family to stretch out and relax. When we first arrived, the kids enjoyed a Netflix movie with some snacks in the bedroom, while we enjoyed the sparkling wine and chocolates that the hotel provided in the living room.

The location was perfect with lots to see and do right outside the doors of the Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites; this was the perfect staycation for me and my family. And given we haven’t been anywhere since early 2020, having a little adventure was much needed.

To ensure both me, my husband, and our kiddos had a good stay, the hotel staff went above and beyond — they even offered us an opportunity to try their Tourist In Your Hometown Package, which included a scavenger hunt (aka the perfect way to explore the city). As we worked through the clues, we were taken to the Dimensions Art Gallery to enjoy some funny photos, through Gastown, and to Olympic Cauldron to enjoy some scrumptious gelato. We ended off our hunt with a picnic at Lost Lagoon — it was a wonderful way to spend the weekend.

Once we got home, the first thing our kids asked was when we could go back.

Danielle and Ryan @ Delta Hotels Burnaby Conference Centre

Just a short drive from downtown Vancouver, with beautiful views and upscale suites, the Delta Hotels Burnaby Conference Centre really was one of the better ways to have a steakation (there’s a steakhouse on-site so we’re pretty proud of that one).

When we arrived, not only was checking in a seamless experience, the staff were so hands-on that they showed us around our top-floor room. There was a massive kitchenette, a grand living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a private bedroom with an ensuite bathroom — with a glass rainfall shower.

To help get our staycation started, the team left out a charcuterie board — think rich meats, savoury cheeses, garlicky olives — and a nice bottle of red wine.

After getting settled in, we headed down to the Atlas Steak + Fish Restaurant and ordered the largest array of seafood you’ve ever seen, and it was that out-of-this-world good — you better believe we’re going back.

If you’re looking for a unique hotel experience in some of the Lower Mainland’s most exciting neighbourhoods, we couldn’t recommend Marriott Hotels more. From the friendly staff to the convenient locations to the stunning rooms — to the delicious eats to the amusing activities (both for wellness-seekers and adventure enthusiasts) — these hotels are the perfect way to spend your well-earned vacation time.

