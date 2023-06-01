News

Transportation Safety Board investigating a plane fire in Calgary

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Jun 1 2023, 2:13 am
JHVEPhoto/shutterstock

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team to investigate a plane fire in Calgary.

TSB released a statement Wednesday evening after an “engine failure and fire on a WestJet Encore aircraft.”

There were two flight crew members and a pair of flight attendants aboard the plane but there were no injures.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the statement reads.

This story will be updated when additional information is provided.

