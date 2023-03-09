5 fun things to do at Castle Mountain Resort in the South Canadian Rockies this spring

Craving a vacation full of excitement? The adventure of a lifetime is waiting for you in the beautiful, undiscovered wilderness of the South Canadian Rockies.

These majestic Alberta mountains are a must-see all year, but during the colder months, they truly come alive with a stunning snowy landscape that’s ideal for all winter sports enthusiasts. With exciting activities like cat skiing and snowboarding, scenic snowshoeing trails, and incredible dining, there’s something for everyone here.

But before you set out exploring, you’ll need to find yourself a cozy base.

Castle Mountain Resort, located in West Castle, is one of the most beautiful hidden gems of the Rockies. The resort is known for its excellent skiing and snowboarding terrain, relaxed vibes, and welcoming atmosphere. It’s also got some of the longest continuous fall lines in North America and more than 94 inbound trails and bowls spanning across two summits — making it one-of-a-kind.

The resort offers a variety of accommodation choices to meet every taste and budget, from comfortable hotel rooms to hostel beds and snug cabins. What’s more, it’s owned and operated by skiers who are driven by adrenaline, so you can be sure you’re going to have an exhilarating and unforgettable adventure.

Intrigued? Here are five of the best things to do in the South Canadian Rockies during a stay at Castle Mountain Resort this spring.

With its fluffy snow and breathtaking views, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better place to ski than the South Canadian Rockies. Castle Mountain Resort’s Powder Stagecoach is one of the very few resort-based cat-skiing operations in North America, so it’s a must-visit. Here, you can explore untouched powder through both lift and snowcat access across more than 900 acres of terrain.

Start your day with a freshly prepared, gourmet breakfast upon arrival before heading out on your fully-guided day of cat skiing. For the 2022–2023 season, Castle Mountain Resort’s cat skiing runs from Tuesday to Saturday until March 18, operating with one small group per day and a maximum of 12 guests — so be sure to reserve a spot.

Castle Mountain Resort has two terrain parks, both designed by riders, for riders, with seven boxes, five rails or tubes, and four jumps.

The first park is geared towards beginners and has features that help people practice and build foundational skills, while the second is a more intermediate to advanced park, where diehard winter sports fanatics can take on a challenge. Both parks open yearly as soon as there is enough snow to ensure safety and close on the last day of the winter season (this year, that’s April 9).

Not into skiing? Don’t worry; there are all sorts of ways to experience the Rockies. Heading out on the Last Tracks Snowshoe Tour is a great way to explore areas off the beaten path. Ride up on the resort’s Huckleberry Chairlift as you take in the magical sights of the valley and breathe in that crisp mountain air.

The best thing about this is that it’s all downhill, meaning it’s family-friendly and suitable for all ages and fitness levels. This snowshoe tour typically runs every Saturday, however, if you have a group of more than four people, a tour can be created for you on any day of the week.

It goes without saying that one of the best parts of any vacation is the food and drink. With its laid-back vibe, friendly atmosphere, and, of course, its famous freshly-baked pizzas, the T-Bar Pub is the place to be for apres-ski. Wash down your slice with one of the craft beers, ciders, cocktails, or non-alcoholic beverages from the bar while you share stories from your adventure-packed day with friends. Guests get to enjoy live music every Friday night, as well as trivia nights and other events throughout the year.

Fun fact: The T-bar served as Castle Mountain Resort’s maintenance shop in the early ’70s and its rental shop from the late ’70s on. It was finally converted into a pub and eatery in the late ’90s and it’s managed to keep its unique charm over the years.

Maybe it’s been a while since you tried winter sports, maybe you’re a total beginner, or maybe you’re a seasoned pro looking to pick up some fresh techniques. Whatever the case, it’s always worth taking a skiing or snowboarding lesson from the friendly instructors at Castle Mountain Resort and familiarizing yourself with the terrain.

For both activities, there are different single-day, multi-day, or multi-week lesson packages for children, adults, or all ages. Be sure to check out any special offers available at the time of booking.

Spring Passes for Castle Mountain Resort are available now — for more information, or to make a booking, click here. You can also sign up for the South Canadian Rockies newsletter here.