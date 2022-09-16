Panoramic mountain views, rich history, and magnificent architecture. The Prince of Wales Hotel has proudly existed since 1927 and was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 1992.

This iconic Canadian landmark is situated on a bluff and looks out onto the fabulous Waterton Lakes National Park.

You can see all the way to Montana from the huge floor-to-ceiling windows at this lakeside hotel and restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince of Wales Hotel (@princeofwaleshotelca)

If you’re feeling hungry after exploring the township, finishing up a hike, or after a day out on the water, then check out the Royal Stewart Dining Room which overlooks Upper Waterton Lake, and conveniently serves breakfast and dinner in a stunning dining space.

Start off with the Whipped Feta Dip, featuring warm pita bread, chives, organic honey, and house-made rhubarb jam.

There is much to choose from the entrée menu, but the standouts when we dined there for dinner were the 8oz Alberta Bison Sirloin, served with roasted mushrooms, cauliflower, and bacon Brussel sprouts; the Elk Ragout, made with locally sourced pappardelle with shredded elk, crisp pancetta, Grana Padano cheese, in an elk demi cream sauce; and the Cauliflower Gnocchi, served with braised Canadian black beans, harissa sauce, spinach, and fresh pea shoots.

Dressed in traditional Welsh tartan kilts and ties, the servers and bartenders are very knowledgeable about the history and the extensive menu.

And while you’re there, ask them to tell you about the ghost stories that haunt the premises! They have more than a few to share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince of Wales Hotel (@princeofwaleshotelca)

You’ll be immersed in history when you step foot into this hotel. From the harp that gently plays in the background in the foyer, to the rustic charm that each of the individual rooms holds.

The hotel’s timber-framed lobby boasts a huge wrought iron chandelier and features hand-carved beams and posts. It even has the oldest working elevator in all of North America!

The exterior looks very much the same as it did nearly 100 years ago. In 1913, Louis Hill, a railway baron and president of the American company the Great Northern Railway, commissioned an architect to create a hotel that would stand the test of time and mimic Swiss design.

Initially, it was built to entice American tourists across the border during the US prohibition era.

Indulge in the British tradition of Afternoon Tea in the Royal Stewart Dining Room, where you’ll be able to select from a range of featured gourmet teas, cakes, and other desserts. Try any of their variety of steeped teas, and pair it with their Stick Toffee Pudding.

The hotel offers this daily from noon to 4 pm during the summer operating season.

The Prince of Wales Hotel is definitely a must-try when visiting Waterton.

The Prince of Wales Hotel

Address: Alberta 5, Waterton Park, AB

Phone: 403-859-2231