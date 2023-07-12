Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" just nabbed a ton of Emmy nominations

The Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday morning, and the massive Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us was shown some serious love.

The series pulled nominations in numerous major categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Bella Ramsey, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pedro Pascal.

The Last of Us also birthed numerous nominations in two categories, with Nick Offerman, Bill Bartlett, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, and Lamar Johnson landing in Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, while Melanie Lynskey, Anna Torv, and Storm Reid got in for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

In addition to loads of nominations given to the stars, the series also nabbed some nods in the writing and directing categories, too.

The debut season was filmed across Alberta, with stars of the series heaping loads of praise on one mountain town that they shot in.

Season two of the hit series is set to be filmed in British Columbia and will be “one of the biggest productions ever” to come to BC.

Its release date is yet to be confirmed, so catch us rewatching season one already.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is scheduled for September 18 and will air on Fox.