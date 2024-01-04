Tate McRae was featured in a Vogue YouTube video on Wednesday demonstrating her skincare and makeup routine.

The internationally recognized singer gave a shoutout to her hometown and the unique cold and dry climate that she prepares for when trying to keep her skin looking its best.

“Whenever I go back to Calgary which is where I’m from, it’s probably the driest place on Earth, It sucks up everything you do, your makeup looks terrible so you have to make sure you’re using a deep moisturizer,” says McRae

Despite being an international sensation, people in the comments were quick to call out her Canadian heritage, pointing out her Canadian accent and good energy. Others can’t wait to see her at her hometown concert in Calgary this summer.

Among McRae’s beauty tips is how she creates realistic fake freckles and her beautiful full eyebrows shape.

The singer shared she learned to do her own makeup when she was nine years old when she was performing. She also told viewers that she never expected to get into the music industry and her first big passion was always poetry.

She also shared that she looks up to Zendaya for beauty inspiration.

“I have always looked up to Zendaya, she has been fashion, beauty, I watch all her interviews, the way she carries herself I admire so much.”