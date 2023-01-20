Sheng’s Tea, a new bubble tea shop, just opened on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue.

Located at 10048 82nd Avenue NW, this new concept will be serving up specialty drinks like bubble tea, smoothies, milk teas, fusion teas, cheese foams, and more.

There are many incredible bubble tea spots in YEG, and this aims to be another go-to spot.

To celebrate this opening, the team has been having several buy one get one 50% deals for in-store customers.

Milk tea options here include mango coconut, peach pineapple, and dragonfruit blueberry. There is also the option to customize your own milk tea however you want, choosing up to three flavours to create your own beverage.

Some of the wild drinks customers can also choose from include slushy teas, milk teas with twists, and fusion teas. There is also a cheese series, with different cream cheese and foam options.

Check out this new spot this week and be one of the first to try the drinks and take advantage of the sweet promotions.

Sheng’s Tea

Address: 10048 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

