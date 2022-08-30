NewsCrime

One dead after "possible electrocution" in Canmore hot tub

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 30 2022, 11:42 pm
One dead after "possible electrocution" in Canmore hot tub
Ceri Breeze/Shutterstock

A Saskatchewan resident is dead after a “possible electrocution” in a hot tub in Canmore, RCMP said on Tuesday afternoon.

Canmore RCMP says on August 29 at 9:50 pm, Mounties along with Fire and EMS, were dispatched to a call of possible electrocution on Kananaskis Way in Canmore.

It was reported that the hot tub was in an outdoor common area.

A 25-year-old person was transported by EMS to Canmore Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Canmore RCMP sends their condolences to all affected by this tragedy,” Canmore RCMP said in a news release.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.