The first Filipinx event to be held in Treaty 7 territory is happening next week just in time for your last-minute holiday shopping.
Magbigay Ligaya market is happening at Bonnybrook Junction on Sunday, December 18 to raise awareness for the Filipino/a/x community.
The holiday market will feature artisan vendors, live entertainment, and of course, delicious treats and eats.
View this post on Instagram
[you_might_also_like]
“The holidays are highly important to the people and culture of the Philippines,” said Abigail Caballero, communications director of the Magbigay Ligaya Market, in a release. “Calgary’s first Filipinx market aims to celebrate the diversity on Treaty 7 territory and raise awareness for the Filipino/a/x community living within it.
“Attendees can shop and support small businesses while enjoying the talent and art of all those collectively involved.”
There will be a variety of artisans and creatives of Philippine heritage to discover at Magbigay Ligaya, including Counter-Space Creative, Pasensya Mahal Co, Gen116, Padayon Candle Co, Thursday Sounds, and several others.
Shoppers will also be treated to live music by local singer-songwriter Zack Schade and others throughout the day.
Fantasy Donuts and Pretzels will be on site serving up mouth-watering creations, so bring your appetite.
And there will also be a parol-making workshop led by Lovella Dizon in honour of the cultural holiday tradition.
So, if you’re looking for a unique gift for that special someone on your list, head down to Magbigay Ligaya Filipinx Market.
Magbigay Ligaya Market and Event
When: December 18, 2022
Time: Noon to 8 pm
Where: Bonnybrook Junction — 4108 17th Street SE, Calgary
Admission: By donation, suggested $5 to $10