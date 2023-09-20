Feeling lucky? Lotto 6/49 jackpot hits a whopping $64 million

The jackpot for the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw has now hit $64 million for tonight’s (September 20) draw.

There are only three balls (two white and one gold) remaining.

If luck is on your side and your ticket is chosen for the Gold Ball Draw, you have a one in three chance of the gold ball being drawn and winning a life-altering $64 million.

The last time the Gold Ball draw was this high was in April.

There are other prizes up for grabs as well.

There’s a chance to win the $5 million Classic Jackpot and the $1 million prize guaranteed with every Gold Ball Draw.

Customers can buy tickets at OLG.ca or authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 pm for the draw.

With files from Isabelle Docto