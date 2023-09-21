Charging bull elk rips into a tourist's truck in Jasper National Park (PHOTOS)

Officials in Jasper National Park are reminding visitors to stay far away from wildlife, sharing a photo of a tourist’s truck heavily damaged by a charging bull elk.

The park posted the photos to Facebook, with the incident occurring yesterday when a “visitor stopped to take photos of the bull.”

Parks Canada says no one was hurt, but it serves as a “great reminder about the continuing elk rut and the need to give wildlife space.”

Photos of the truck show the back window taped up and heavy damage to the driver’s side.