You can fly from Calgary to Vancouver for $100 roundtrip starting this fall

If you’ve been in search of a budget Canadian getaway, you’re in luck.

Ultra low-cost carrier, Flair Airlines, is currently offering roundtrip flights from Calgary to Vancouver for only $98. Flights can be found beginning in early September through to mid-March 2022.

It’s important to note that this price only allows passengers to bring one personal item (up to 7 kg). Travellers won’t be able to bring a carry-on or checked bag, select a seat, or cancel or modify their flights 24 hours after booking.

To receive Flair Airlines’ travel flex policy and bring checked items, you’ll have to select the basic or big bundle when booking, which adds $41 or $62 to each leg of the flight.

And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of Alberta, to review provincial and territorial restrictions before you leave.

How to find and book this deal

1. Visit the Flair Airlines website.

2. Enter Calgary (YYC) and Vancouver (YVR) as your departure and return destinations, respectively.

3. Select your departure and return dates (flights available between September 2021 and March 2022).

4. Lock in your dates and select your flight options (this will add $41 or $62 if you want to have flight flexibility or bring a checked item).

Note: Selecting a seat on a flight will incur additional costs. When booking, passengers can skip this process and have a randomized seat assigned to them at no extra charge.

