You can fly from Calgary to Ontario and Quebec for under $300 roundtrip this fall

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

Take a vacation on the cheap this fall, with roundtrip flights from Calgary to Ontario and Quebec available for less than $300.

As travel begins to open up across Canada, competition between three of the country’s airlines has led to some incredible deals on flights.

According to YYC Deals, typically, flights from Calgary to eastern Canada run from $400 to $600, so if you’ve been waiting to visit a new place in our country, now’s your chance. Cheap roundtrip flights can be found on WestJet, Air Canada, and Flair Airlines right now, and you can also get one-way routes for about 50% of the roundtrip price.

While many of the deals for trips this summer are already gone, you can still find low prices for flights starting in September, and as far away as March 2022.

Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Toronto are available from $223 after taxes on WestJet and Air Canada or $153 on Flair. If you’re willing to land outside of the big city, Calgary to Kitchener-Waterloo trips can be purchased for $199 on WestJet or from $84 to $122 on Flair.

If you want to visit our country’s capital city, roundtrip journeys to Ottawa are listed at $230 on Air Canada or WestJet and $95 to $124 for Flair.

For those hoping to head to La Belle province from Calgary, roundtrip flights to Montreal can be found from $279 on Air Canada right now.

It’s important to note that Flair’s base prices only buy you a seat on the plane, with one personal item (up to 7 kg) allowed. Travellers won’t be able to bring a carry-on or checked bag, select a seat, or cancel or modify their flights 24 hours after booking.

To receive Flair Airlines’ travel flex policy and bring checked items, you’ll have to select their basic or big bundle when booking, which adds additional costs to each leg of the flight.

How to find and book these deals

1. Visit the Air Canada, WestJet, or Flair Airlines websites.

2. Enter Calgary (YYC) and either Toronto (YYZ), Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF), Ottawa (YOW), or Montreal (YUL) as your departure and return destinations, respectively.

3. Select your departure and return dates (flights available between September 2021 and March 2022).

4. Lock in your dates and select your flight options, such as seat selection, checked baggage, or flexible change policies, which may add additional fees to your trip.

And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of Alberta, to review any provincial and territorial COVID-19 restrictions before you leave.