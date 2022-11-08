Calgary Flames tickets: How to buy seats for games in 2022-23

Being a huge National Hockey League (NHL) fan from Canada, it’s next to impossible to say that you aren’t an ardent supporter of the Calgary Flames. The fact that the team made it through the playoffs last season only means that thousands of fans will eagerly wait to be a part of the upcoming NHL live events.

So, if you don’t want to give up on the opportunity of witnessing some home games this regular season, you need to go watch the Calgary Flames play. And for that, all you need to do is check out the ticket prices, after which you can start reserving your seats at their home arena, Scotiabank Saddledome.

Buy tickets to Flames games in for the 2022-2023 season

Buy tickets for home and away games here.

The Calgary Flames were founded in Atlanta in 1972 as the Atlanta Flames. In 1980, the team relocated to Calgary. Competing as a Pacific division member of the western conference, the team was on a winning streak during the 80s and 90s, almost always advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals.

In fact, Flames went on to win the Stanley Cup final in 1989. Not only that, but the Calgary Flames also advanced to the Stanley Cup finals in 2004 after making it past the playoffs after a long time. The team’s comeback was registered by a vigorous win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Whether it’s the playoffs, the conference final, or the Stanley Cup final, being part of NHL games is always nerve-racking and nail-biting. This is truer when you’re adamant about watching your favourite team, like the Calgary Flames, play. Once you go through the arena’s seat map, you’ll be able to determine which seats offer the best prices within your budget.

As you may already know, the Calgary Flames have a huge rivalry with the Edmonton Oilers due to the proximity between the two teams. Dubbed the “Battle of Alberta,” you can only imagine how crucial the season games will be when your team faces the Edmonton Oilers in the coming days.

If you’re from Canada or a city nearby, missing out on such a huge event would be a big loss. So, don’t miss out on purchasing NHL tickets and watch the Calgary Flames play with utmost zeal and determination.

Lanny McDonald and Jarome Iginla, two of the biggest names in ice hockey history, have led the team as captains in the past. At present, players like Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri are expected to lead the Calgary Flames to victory and straight into the Stanley Cup final. So, when the team goes against some of the strongest competitors like the Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, or Los Angeles Kings, you’re expected to book your NHL tickets quickly.

So, what if you didn’t get the opportunity to book Calgary Flames playoff tickets? You can make it up now by booking your Calgary Flames tickets and having the best experience of your life. With the Calgary Flames set to face the Chicago Blackhawks, another of its biggest rivals, in early 2023, nothing should stop you from getting what you want.

Your love for the biggest annual event of your life shouldn’t be determined by how much it costs you to get to the arena. In fact, Calgary Flames ticket prices start only at $42 while averaging $191. With such attractive prices, it shouldn’t be difficult for you to attend an upcoming Flames event this year. So, hurry up, make plans with your friends, and witness the Flames crush its opponents on the rink with ease and determination.

Calgary Flames ticket prices

How much are Calgary Flames game tickets?

If you’re dreading knowing how much you’ll need to pay for Calgary flames tickets for the regular season, there’s no reason to do so.

That’s because when you look for seats for upcoming events, you’ll find that the cheapest Calgary Flames tickets this season start at just $42. However, if you want to make this event memorable and even more exciting, there’s no way you can deny yourself the best seats in the arena. For these, you might have to pay almost $390 for home games.

If you want to be part of a luxurious experience, don’t think twice and start looking up the Scotiabank Saddledome seating chart already.

When do Calgary Flames game tickets go on sale?

If you haven’t heard already, Calgary Flames game tickets are available for fans to start booking immediately. Since the team has a huge fan base, it’s evident that season tickets will sell out in no time. So, unless you want to miss out on the opportunity of being part of an exciting event where the team faces one of its biggest rivals, you need to start booking your tickets at the earliest.

Who are the Calgary Flames playing?

Flames vs. Avalanche

Flames vs. Blackhawks

Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Flames vs. Blues

Flames vs. Bruins

Flames vs. Canadiens

Flames vs. Capitals

Flames vs. Coyotes

Flames vs. Devils

Flames vs. Ducks

Flames vs. Flyers

Flames vs. Golden Knights

Flames vs. Hurricanes

Flames vs. Islanders

Flames vs. Jets

Flames vs. Kings

Flames vs. Kraken

Flames vs. Lightning

Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Oilers

Flames vs. Panthers

Flames vs. Penguins

Flames vs. Predators

Flames vs. Rangers

Flames vs. Red Wings

Flames vs. Sabres

Flames vs. Senators

Flames vs. Sharks

Flames vs. Stars

Flames vs Wild

You may want to check out a Calgary Flames game, or view the Calgary Flames’ schedule.

Frequently asked questions about Calgary Flames tickets

How much are the average Calgary Flames tickets?

The average ticket price for Calgary Flames games this season is about $191. Of course, you can also opt to book seats at the arena that are priced as low as $42. That said, you also have the option to book premium seats, for which tickets are priced at $390.

How to get cheap Calgary Flames tickets?

If you’re looking for cheap Flames tickets, you might want to look for upper-level seats in the arena, which will be available for $42. These seats will undoubtedly provide you with a good enough view of the NHL teams while in action on the rink.

How much are Calgary Flames game tickets?

The average ticket price for a Calgary Flames event is $191, which can go as low as $42. Moreover, if you want to add to the live viewing experience, you can purchase seats at the arena, priced at $390 for Calgary Flames events.

Where to buy Calgary Flames tickets?

It’s in your best interest to book Flames tickets online from genuine websites, where you can buy them at face value or from ticket sellers selling for less. Not only will it save you the hassle of visiting a box office, but you can also secure some great deals and discounts on a Calgary Flames ticket.

Can I buy parking for Calgary Flames games?

Yes, when you’re on the lookout for tickets for Calgary Flames in arenas near you where the games will be hosted, you have the choice to pre-book parking as well. This saves you a lot of time once you reach the arena.