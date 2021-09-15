Three stunning Alberta resorts ranked among the best in Canada

It’s no secret that the Alberta Rockies are one of the most-loved places to travel in Canada, but some of our resorts are now officially the best in the country.

Each year, the popular wanderlust-worthy publication Travel + Leisure asks readers to rank the best places in the world. One of which lists the top 10 resort hotels in Canada.

For these lists, hotels are rated based on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties are classified as “city” or “resort” based on their locations and amenities, so no Calgary or Edmonton hotels qualified for this ranking.

In the 2021 edition of the top 10 resort hotels list, three Alberta resort hotels made the cut, and they’re all in the majestic Rockies.

For Alberta to snag a few of the top spots is a great feat! Here are the resort hotels in our province that are loved by Travel + Leisure readers:

The Post Hotel was originally known as the Lake Louise Ski Lodge, which first opened in 1942 and has since developed into year-round luxury accommodations. The property features hotel rooms and suites along with private cabins and family lodging, making this the perfect place for any type of mountain getaway. The Post has a spa, a Grand Award-winning wine cellar, 93 guest rooms and suites, and an indoor salt-water pool.

Perched directly beside the iconic lake, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise boasts views of the mountains and Victoria Glacier, 539 luxury rooms, and an onsite spa and several dining options. The hotel’s location allows for easy access to hiking trails, downhill skiing and ice skating in the winter, and all of the other amazing experiences that the Alberta Rockies have to offer year-round.

This literal “Castle in the Rockies” will have you feeling like royalty during your stay. Located a short walk from the Banff townsite, the Fairmont Banff Springs is nestled away among the trees at the base of the mountains. The world-class resort features 757 guest rooms and suites, personalized service, a golf course, a spa, and some mouth-watering restaurant choices.

Here’s the full Travel + Leisure list of the top 10 resort hotels in Canada for 2021, along with the properties’ scores out of 100.

Manoir Hovey, North Hatley, Quebec — 98.48 The Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino, British Columbia — 97 Fogo Island Inn, Fogo Island, Newfoundland — 96.6 Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler, Whistler, British Columbia — 95.55 Post Hotel & Spa, Lake Louise, Alberta — 94.33 The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Lake Louise, Alberta — 92.83 Fairmont Le Château Montebello, Montebello, Quebec — 90.77 The Fairmont Chateau Whistler, Whistler, British Columbia — 90.29 The Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, Alberta — 89.91 Fairmont Tremblant, Mont Tremblant, Quebec — 87.57

With files from Sarah Anderson