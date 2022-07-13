While he was rumoured to be returning to the Montreal Canadiens after a brief playoff stint with the Florida Panthers, Ben Chiarot will be joining a new team for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, amidst the ongoing free agency signing storm, the 31-year-old defenceman officially signed a contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Hearing Ben Chiarot and DET closing in — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

The nature of the deal was later confirmed when the Red Wings announced the signing was for four-years at an average annual salary of $4.75 million for the Hamilton, Ontario native.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Ben Chiarot to a 4-year contract. pic.twitter.com/kHFQ097mfv — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

Chiarot was traded to Florida by the Canadiens back in March in exchange for Tyler Smilanic, a first-round pick in 2023, and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Other new Red Wings acquisitions from Wednesday include Dominik Kubalik and Michigan native Andrew Copp.