It’s finally the season where our parks start to see a whole lot of action, and Banff National Park — one of the most stunning destinations in all of Canada (and the world) — is not immune to this frenzy of visitation. If you’re planning on coming to the park this summer, know that you’re not alone and make sure to plan ahead.

It’s no surprise that the parking lots here fill up early in the day, and getting to where you want to go without getting stuck in traffic can be tricky. No one wants to start their experience exploring the wilderness with the stress of looping around a parking lot in search of a non-existent spot.

So, to take the pain of parking out of the equation, Banff & Lake Louise Tourism wants to show you how easy and affordable it is to take transit from Calgary to Banff and all around Banff National Park — and are giving you the chance to win a pretty sweet vacation in the area.

Easier ways to explore the park

That’s right, you can officially and comfortably leave the car behind. With free parking at the Banff Train Station Public Parking Lot, pre-bookable Park Canada shuttles that will take you to both Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, and Roam buses that will take you around Banff to all the popular spots — such as Sulphur Mountain Gondola, Hot Spring, Bow Falls, and Cave and Basin. The Roam buses will also take you out to Lake Minnewanka, Johnson Canyon, and the Lake Louise Lakeshore, we’re spoilt for choice with convenient ways to leave the car behind and make the most of our time exploring.

Additionally, campers can ride the Roam buses from campgrounds into the town of Banff for free, and a Roam Transit Super Pass is now available for visitors to purchase an all-in-one ticket, allowing them to conveniently access Banff, Lake Louise, and Moraine Lake.

Plus, if you’re visiting from Calgary, you can leave your vehicle behind in the city and access Banff National Park via On-it motorcoaches on weekends and holiday Mondays. On-it motorcoaches are accessible from the Bridlewood-Somerset LRT, Crowfoot Park-n-Ride LRT, and downtown Calgary at 9th Avenue SE.

On top of all this effortless ease, taking transit helps to reduce the emissions in the National Park. It also lets us skip filling up our gas tanks as frequently, cooling off our wallet activity. It’s a win, win, win situation.

How to win a weekend in Banff

Now, the best part. In honour of all of these convenient and sustainable transit options, Banff & Lake Louise Tourism has teamed up with the town of Banff and Banff National Park to give you the chance to win a weekend in Banff prize package including a $1,000 Banff Lodging Company Gift Card for accommodations, $300 Banff Hospitality Collective Gift Card for dining, and two Roam Super Passes for transportation.

All you have to do to enter is capture and post a picture of a Roam bus in the park or town of Banff with the hashtag #RoamInTheWild to Facebook or Instagram until August 15. You can also like and follow Banff and Lake Louise Tourism on Facebook or Instagram, like the specified post, and tag who you want to roam within the comments. Yeah, it’s that easy.

Ready to explore without the hassle? To find out more about all your transportation options when visiting Banff and to make reservations, visit explorethepark.ca.