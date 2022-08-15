"The arrogance": A bad park job at a mall in Alberta has sparked a debate

A photo on Reddit of a questionable parking job at an Alberta mall parkade has sparked a debate about some drivers’ actions.

“Just WEM parking things. Not going anywhere fast. 😂”, stated the user that uploaded the photo, showing a white truck parked sideways across multiple parking spaces.

The post has accumulated hundreds of comments, with many people commenting on the actions of the driver and how they might respond in this situation.

“Couldn’t find parking today at WEM or even turn certain corners because people started making up their own parking spots😂,” wrote one user.

“Honestly the arrogance and lack of smarts really doesn’t surprise me anymore at this point… Like what did they really expect was going to happen? Probably just thought that the truck was “too long” for parking the traditional way, and hopefully a lesson learned… though doubt it. Can’t fix stupid,” wrote another.

One person simply wrote: “If you can’t fit in the parking spot, don’t park there.”

Whatever the case might be, we think everyone can agree that poor park jobs are not cute at all, especially in busy areas. Be considerate folks!