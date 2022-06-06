Gas prices keep ballooning across Canada and Alberta is the only spot in the entire country where regular gas is below $1.90 per litre. Scary times!

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.777 per litre on June 6, 2022. Calgary is at $1.799 per litre.

Gas is also the cheapest across Alberta compared to other spots in Canada, with Red Deer at $1.799 per litre and Lethbridge at $1.879 per litre.

The average across Canada is $2.124 per litre for regular and $2.37 per litre for premium.

Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in some spots across Canada.

Vancouver fuel prices

Regular: $2.361 per litre

Premium: $2.597 per litre

Kelowna fuel prices

Regular: $2.183 per litre

Premium: $2.406 per litre

Edmonton fuel prices

Regular: $1.777 per litre

Premium: $1.994 per litre

Calgary fuel prices

Regular: $1.799 per litre

Premium: $2.038 per litre

Toronto fuel prices

Regular: $2.148 per litre

Premium: $2.408 per litre

Labrador City fuel prices

Regular: $2.268 per litre

Premium: $2.328 per litre

Whitehorse fuel prices

Regular: $2.099 per litre

Premium: $2.204 per litre

Montreal fuel prices

Regular: $2.215 per litre

Premium: $2.436 per litre

Winnipeg fuel prices

Regular: $1.969 per litre

Premium: $2.189 per litre

Out of all the other provinces and territories, Saskatchewan comes next for the cheapest gas prices in the country, with $1.959 per litre in Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, and Prince Albert.

So next time you fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. It’s truly getting out of hand, but at least we haven’t hit the terrifying $2 per litre mark… yet.