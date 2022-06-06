Alberta is the only place in Canada with major city gas prices under $1.90 per litre
Gas prices keep ballooning across Canada and Alberta is the only spot in the entire country where regular gas is below $1.90 per litre. Scary times!
According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.777 per litre on June 6, 2022. Calgary is at $1.799 per litre.
Gas is also the cheapest across Alberta compared to other spots in Canada, with Red Deer at $1.799 per litre and Lethbridge at $1.879 per litre.
The average across Canada is $2.124 per litre for regular and $2.37 per litre for premium.
Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in some spots across Canada.
Vancouver fuel prices
Regular: $2.361 per litre
Premium: $2.597 per litre
Kelowna fuel prices
Regular: $2.183 per litre
Premium: $2.406 per litre
Edmonton fuel prices
Regular: $1.777 per litre
Premium: $1.994 per litre
Calgary fuel prices
Regular: $1.799 per litre
Premium: $2.038 per litre
Toronto fuel prices
Regular: $2.148 per litre
Premium: $2.408 per litre
Labrador City fuel prices
Regular: $2.268 per litre
Premium: $2.328 per litre
Whitehorse fuel prices
Regular: $2.099 per litre
Premium: $2.204 per litre
Montreal fuel prices
Regular: $2.215 per litre
Premium: $2.436 per litre
Winnipeg fuel prices
Regular: $1.969 per litre
Premium: $2.189 per litre
Out of all the other provinces and territories, Saskatchewan comes next for the cheapest gas prices in the country, with $1.959 per litre in Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, and Prince Albert.
So next time you fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. It’s truly getting out of hand, but at least we haven’t hit the terrifying $2 per litre mark… yet.