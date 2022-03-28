15 bucket list Alberta hotels and resorts you have to visit once in your life

From vibrant urban centres to the stunning Rocky Mountains, Alberta is home to some of the most beautiful locations in the world – with many incredible hotels and resorts to match.

With a castle in the Rockies, luxe hotels in our larger cities, and everything in between, you’ll find no shortage of iconic places to stay while you explore the province’s best locations.

Here’s a list of bucket list hotels in Alberta to visit at least once in your life.

You might also like: 11 incredible natural wonders you have to check out in Alberta

The bright blue water of this Alberta lake makes it a picture-perfect spot (PHOTOS)

Hit the highway: 5 epic road trips to take in Alberta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live to Travel (@live_.to._travel)

Constructed between 1930 and 1931, Skoki Lodge has been named a National Historical Site and is accessible by skiing or hiking an 11-kilometre trail from Lake Louise to the Skoki Valley. From the lodge, visitors can access breathtaking mountain ridges and alpine lakes, or explore five different adjoining valleys – and of course, the incredible meals at Skoki aren’t to be missed either!

Address: 1 Whitehorn Drive, Lake Louise

Phone: 403-522-1347 or 1-888-997-5654

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rimrock Resort Hotel (@rimrockresort)

Perched amidst the Rockies, the Rimrock offers amazing vistas, drool-worthy dining options, and 333 luxurious guest rooms. As an added bonus, the property is located just a two-minute drive from the Banff Upper Hot Springs, making this the perfect place for some true R&R.

Address: 300 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Phone: 403-762-3356

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasyland Hotel (@fantasyland_hotel)

Let your imagination soar with the Fantasyland Hotel’s theme rooms. Located right inside West Edmonton Mall, this hotel offers a number of creatively decorated accommodations, with themes including space, Hollywood, modern igloo, western, truck, Victorian coach, and many more. Plus, if you’re in Edmonton to shop, there’s no better spot for easy access to the city’s largest mall.

Address: 17700 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 1-800-737-3783