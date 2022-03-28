15 bucket list Alberta hotels and resorts you have to visit once in your life
From vibrant urban centres to the stunning Rocky Mountains, Alberta is home to some of the most beautiful locations in the world – with many incredible hotels and resorts to match.
With a castle in the Rockies, luxe hotels in our larger cities, and everything in between, you’ll find no shortage of iconic places to stay while you explore the province’s best locations.
Here’s a list of bucket list hotels in Alberta to visit at least once in your life.
Skoki Lodge
View this post on Instagram
Constructed between 1930 and 1931, Skoki Lodge has been named a National Historical Site and is accessible by skiing or hiking an 11-kilometre trail from Lake Louise to the Skoki Valley. From the lodge, visitors can access breathtaking mountain ridges and alpine lakes, or explore five different adjoining valleys – and of course, the incredible meals at Skoki aren’t to be missed either!
Address: 1 Whitehorn Drive, Lake Louise
Phone: 403-522-1347 or 1-888-997-5654
The Rimrock Resort Hotel
View this post on Instagram
Perched amidst the Rockies, the Rimrock offers amazing vistas, drool-worthy dining options, and 333 luxurious guest rooms. As an added bonus, the property is located just a two-minute drive from the Banff Upper Hot Springs, making this the perfect place for some true R&R.
Address: 300 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Phone: 403-762-3356
Fantasyland Hotel
View this post on Instagram
Let your imagination soar with the Fantasyland Hotel’s theme rooms. Located right inside West Edmonton Mall, this hotel offers a number of creatively decorated accommodations, with themes including space, Hollywood, modern igloo, western, truck, Victorian coach, and many more. Plus, if you’re in Edmonton to shop, there’s no better spot for easy access to the city’s largest mall.
Address: 17700 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 1-800-737-3783
Fairmont Palliser
View this post on Instagram
Located in downtown Calgary, just steps from the Calgary Tower, is the Fairmont Palliser, with guest rooms, suites, and Gold Floor accommodations. The rooms are equipped with the latest business amenities and in-room entertainment features, and the hotel is conveniently situated close to plenty of dining, shopping, and attraction options in YYC.
Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-1234
The Malcolm Hotel Canmore
View this post on Instagram
This is “Canmore’s crown jewel,” according to The Malcolm’s website. “Experience legendary luxury in the Alberta Rockies,” and we couldn’t agree more. Canmore’s first traditional hotel to be built in the past 20 years offers mountain views and is nestled between two creeks, and you won’t find a shortage of amenities either. The hotel boasts a restaurant, lounge, and bar, a heated outdoor pool, rooftop hot tubs, and is within walking distance from Canmore’s dining, shopping, and entertainment options.
Address: 321 Spring Creek Drive, Canmore
Phone: 403-812-0680
The Westley Calgary Downtown
View this post on Instagram
Bringing ’70s vibes to the heart of Calgary, The Westley opened in June 2021 and offers one of the most unique accommodation options in the city. Perfect for both business and leisure travel, the hotel is close to The CORE Shopping Centre, the Bow River, and Prince’s Island Park, and its onsite restaurant, Fonda Fora, is not to be missed.
Address: 630 4th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-764-6262
Fairmont Banff Springs
View this post on Instagram
The “Castle in the Rockies” is located in Banff National Park, providing legendary hospitality to guests for more than 130 years. The property is also home to a golf course, a premier spa, a number of incredible dining options, and perhaps even a ghost.
Address: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff
Phone: 403-762-2211
Post Hotel & Spa
View this post on Instagram
With its intimate and exclusive setting near Lake Louise, you’re sure to find a calm, peaceful getaway at this historic property, which first opened in 1942. Fine dining, a spa, a Grand Award-winning wine cellar, and an annual wine summit ensure that you’ll enjoy only the best while staying at the Post.
Address: 200 Pipestone Road, Lake Louise
Phone: 403-522-3989
Mount Royal Hotel
View this post on Instagram
Pursuit’s Mount Royal Hotel is a modern take on a mountain classic. Located right on bustling Banff Avenue, you’ll find no shortage of ways to keep yourself entertained during your stay – if you decide to leave your cozy room, that is. There are next-level views from the hotel’s rooftop hot tubs, creative cocktails, craft beer, and shareable plates in the Cascade Lounge, and, of course, the Mount Royal’s noteworthy Centennial Rooms, featuring the accommodation’s signature plush beds, perfectly themed touches and unobstructed vistas of either Banff Avenue or Tunnel Mountain.
Address: 138 Banff Avenue, Banff
Phone: 1-877-862-2623
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
View this post on Instagram
The Jasper Park Lodge is located on a 700-acre resort, which wraps around the shores of the pristine Lac Beauvert and is home to Canada’s number one golf resort course. The resort is made up of the main lodge hotel, cedar chalets, and Luxury Signature Cabins, all connected by picturesque paths. Take a stroll around the property, get in a game of golf or tennis, and explore the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies.
Address: 1 Old Lodge Road, Jasper
Phone: 780-852-3301
Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
View this post on Instagram
Nestled in Kananaskis Village, this luxury hotel is perfect for both summer and winter activities. Take a hike around Barrier Lake, fly down the slopes of Nakiska Ski Area, take a horseback ride at Boundary Ranch, get a round in at the Kananaskis Golf Course, relax at the hotel’s onsite Nordic Spa, and end the day in one of the Kananaskis Mountain Lodge’s elegant rooms, complete with upscale-rustic decor.
Address: 1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis Village
Phone: 403-591-7711
Miette Mountain Cabins
View this post on Instagram
Recently acquired by Pursuit and extensively updated, the Miette Mountain Cabins just outside of the Jasper townsite are the perfect spot for a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or an adventurous retreat in the national park. You’ll find both cozy guest rooms and private cabins here, along with a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, and barbecue areas.
Address: Highway 16 East, Jasper
Phone: 1-866-845-6338
Moraine Lake Lodge
View this post on Instagram
Imagine staying right on the banks of one of Canada’s most iconic lakes. Sound too good to be true? Well, you can make that dream a reality at Moraine Lake Lodge, situated near the shore of the blue water in the middle of a spectacular valley. Stick around Moraine Lake, relax at the mountain-inspired accommodations, and explore the many hiking trails, or make the drive to Lake Louise or Banff for even more great options.
It’s important to note that this property is open seasonally from June 1 to September 30.
Address: 1 Moraine Lake Road, Lake Louise
Phone: 403-522-3733
Fairmont Hotel Macdonald
View this post on Instagram
Perched above the North Saskatchewan River in downtown Edmonton, the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald delivers timeless luxury and charm. The property boasts 198 classically designed guest rooms, including specialty suites, a health club and fitness centre, massage therapy, and an array of dining options that are sure to satisfy any palate.
Address: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-424-5181
Sunshine Mountain Lodge
View this post on Instagram
It doesn’t get any more Albertan than staying right on a ski hill. Sunshine Mountain Lodge at Sunshine Village is Banff’s only mountaintop hotel, offering a basecamp for year-round adventures. In the winter, there’s no need to get up early, pack all your gear in the car, and drive serval hours to ski or snowboard – simply walk out of the accommodation and glide onto the lifts. In the summer, explore the high alpine meadows as you take in uninterrupted mountain views amidst the peaks. There are loft rooms, main lodge suites, deluxe balcony rooms, waterfall rooms, and more, ensuring you find the perfect spot for your Sunshine adventures.
Address: 1 Sunshine Access Road, Banff
Phone: 1-877-542-2633
With files from Cassandra Gill