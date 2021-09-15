12 charming inns to stay at while exploring Alberta this fall

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While many restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, and staying home if you are sick.

While international travel has begun to open up again, there’s still so much to explore right in our own backyard.

Alberta is home to some incredible destinations, from the Rocky Mountains to the prairies to the Badlands, and many of them are within easy driving distance from the province’s largest cities, making for a perfect getaway.

And although there’s something to be said for the familiarity of a chain accommodation, that run-of-the-mill hotel can start to feel boring and impersonal. Luckily, Alberta has plenty of options for overnight stays that are anything but typical.

Location, special activities, mouthwatering meals, and attentive service and personal touches add a little something extra at independently owned properties that you just won’t find anywhere else.

Plus, with accommodations nestled in numerous destinations across the province, Alberta’s diverse landscapes offer a wide variety of places to explore no matter where you end up, from the rolling foothills to prehistoric hoodoos to majestic mountainscapes.

Whether you’re not comfortable with international travel just yet, are looking to visit family in a close-to-home setting, or you just want to take advantage of all that Alberta has to offer, there are some downright charming local accommodations to stay in across the province.

Here are 12 unique inns, hotels, cabins, and bed and breakfasts to stay in on your next Alberta road trip.

Located in Canmore, A Bear & Bison Canadian Country Inn offers sweeping mountain views, culinary creations by Chef and Owner Lonny, and 10 individually styled guest rooms – what more could you ask for? Each room features a four-poster king bed, a fireplace, a balcony, and a whirlpool tub to relax in.

Address: 705 Benchlands Trail, Canmore

Phone: 403-678-2058

Distance from Calgary: 104 km

Distance from Edmonton: 390 km

Overlander Mountain Lodge is situated right on the edge of Jasper National Park, allowing the perfect opportunity to see wildlife, plenty of mountains, glimmering lakes, and seemingly endless forests. The property is also home to The Stone Peak Restaurant, which brings guests a casual dining option complete with a large patio, award-winning wine lists, and mountain views.

Address: 27010 Highway 16 West, Jasper East

Phone: 780-866-2330

Distance from Calgary: 466 km

Distance from Edmonton: 311 km

Bragg Creek’s Riverside Chateau is just a 30-minute drive from Calgary, but it’ll feel like a whole other world. The stunning log-cabin-style mansion offers the perfect retreat for those who seek the finer things in life with Bvlgari bath amenities, duvet bedding turn-down service, cozy robes and slippers, and restored original furniture pieces that once lived in the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel and Chateau Lake Louise. The accommodation sits on four acres of manicured and forested property along the shore of the Elbow River and is within walking distance of downtown Bragg Creek.

Address: 104 White Avenue, Bragg Creek

Phone: 403-835-6032

Distance from Calgary: 46 km

Distance from Edmonton: 337 km

The Crossing is located right on the banks of the Ghost River and brings an ideal opportunity to rest, recharge, and reset. Enjoy the property’s vast outdoor spaces and river access, along with a fire pit, rooms uniquely furnished with antiques, and breakfast and picnic dinners available for pre-order.

Address: 62129 AB-40, Cochrane

Phone: 403-932-3392

Distance from Calgary: 63 km

Distance from Edmonton: 326 km

Mount Engadine Lodge resembles a backcountry retreat, while still being easily accessible by the car. The property has a combination of lodge rooms, wilderness cabins, glamping tents, and yurts to suit every type of adventurer, and each stay comes with breakfast, afternoon high tea, and a family-style dinner, all served in a dining area that offers views of the mountains and wildlife. There are plenty of experiences to head out on right from the lodge, and Mount Engadine also provides a packed lunch for all of your outdoor activities during your stay.

Address: 1 Mount Shark Road, Canmore

Phone: 587-807-0570

Distance from Calgary: 153 km

Distance from Edmonton: 439 km

The Prairie Creek Inn (Rocky Mountain House)

The Prairie Creek Inn is home to 10 guest rooms and cabins in Rocky Mountain House, nearly exactly halfway between Calgary and Edmonton. Each suite comes outfitted with fireplaces, feather duvets, double soaker tubs, upscale decorating and all the comforts of home, making for an elevated take on the classic bed and breakfast stay.

Address: Township Road 380 (1 km south of Everdell Drive), Rocky Mountain House

Phone: 403-844-2672

Distance from Calgary: 201 km

Distance from Edmonton: 233 km

Set right in downtown Canmore, the Georgetown Inn makes for the ultimate basecamp in the Rockies, allowing you to explore the area’s shops and restaurants or head into the mountains for hiking, skiing, and other outdoor activities. End your day with a satisfying meal by the fireplace at the onsite Georgetown Pub.

Address: 1101 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore

Phone: 403-678-3439

Distance from Calgary: 105 km

Distance from Edmonton: 391 km

This quaint lodge in Waterton Lakes National Park was originally built in 1940 and houses rooms that are reminiscent of “Grandma’s cottage in the woods,” while being located just a short distance from both Emerald Bay and the gift shops, art galleries, and cozy cafés of the village. Crandell Mountain Lodge offers up mountain views, a large outdoor deck with barbecues and lounge chairs, and freshly baked cookies upon check-in. Service doesn’t get much more personal than that!

Address: 102 Mountview Road, Waterton Park

Phone: 403-859-2288

Distance from Calgary: 271 km

Distance from Edmonton: 562 km

Heartwood Inn & Spa gives guests a distinctive spot to come back to after a day spent exploring Drumheller and the surrounding badlands, capitalizing on the heritage of the inn while mixing in modern-day amenities. The property has 11 guest rooms, including the Chancel Guesthouse and the Vacation Bungalow, many of which feature jetted tubs, oversized walk-in showers, and fireplaces. Plus, we’ve heard that Zeke’s famous “french toast breakfast” is a can’t-miss.

Address: 320 Railway Avenue E, Drumheller

Phone: 403-823-6495

Distance from Calgary: 135 km

Distance from Edmonton: 281 km

Located in Lake Louise, Baker Creek Mountain Resort brings guests an authentic mountain getaway. The property is made up of cozy log cabins, lodge suites, the Baker Creek Bistro, and the Heritage Executive Retreat Centre. While the accommodation specializes in the private cabin experience (complete with wood-burning fireplaces!), their spacious lodge suites (some with their own whirlpool tubs and kitchens) are equally as inviting.

Address: Bow Valley Parkway, Lake Louise

Phone: 403-522-3761

Distance from Calgary: 172 km

Distance from Edmonton: 458 km

Just two kilometres from downtown Banff, the Juniper Hotel has a variety of guest rooms, multi-bedroom suites, and woodland cabins that combine warm wood accents, natural light, panoramic mountain views, and deluxe beds and linens, all at the base of Mount Norquay. The independently owned hotel makes for a great place to rest after a day of skiing, hiking, rock climbing, biking, or sightseeing in the national park, and the Juniper Bistro gives guests a spot to refuel after a day of exploring.

Address: 1 Juniper Way, Banff

Phone: 403-762-2281

Distance from Calgary: 127 km

Distance from Edmonton: 414 km

The Kilmorey Lodge in Waterton is in the process of being restored after it was damaged in a 2009 fire, and, if the renderings are any indication, this is sure to become an amazing destination once again. Located near the shore of Emerald Bay, the Kilmorey is set to have 18 rooms, a library for guests to enjoy, and a restaurant and pub that reflects the building’s heritage paired with modern finishes.

Address: 117 Evergreen Avenue, Waterton Park

Phone: 403-859-2150

Distance from Calgary: 271 km

Distance from Edmonton: 562 km

